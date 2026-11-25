SG Mart shares hit the 20% lower circuit on Wednesday, 25 November, ahead of a board meeting scheduled for 26 November to consider raising funds through equity shares and convertible securities.

The proposed fundraising options include a preferential issue, a rights issue and a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Despite Wednesday’s sharp decline, the stock has rallied nearly 200% since the beginning of 2026.

The development comes days after Tata Steel approved the acquisition of a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for approximately ₹15,510.6 crore, along with an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake. The Sanjay Gupta-led family promotes both SG Mart and APL Apollo Tubes.

Following the latest developments, APL Apollo Tubes crashed 15% in Wednesday's trading session.

How Tata Steel’s acquisition of APL Apollo Tubes has put SG Mart in focus Tata Steel’s proposed acquisition of a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes is part of its strategy to expand downstream operations and strengthen its presence in value-added steel products. The deal will be completed in three tranches.

In the first tranche, Tata Steel acquired 2.77 crore shares, or 9.91%, through an on-market block deal on 23 November at ₹2,100 apiece. For the remaining stake, it has signed a share purchase agreement with S Gupta Holding, a member of APL Apollo’s promoter group.

The second tranche involves 3.33 crore shares (11.90%) through an off-market transfer, while the third covers 1.28 crore shares (4.57%), expected to be completed by 31 March 2028. Both are subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Tata Steel has also announced an open offer for 26% of APL Apollo at ₹2,301.40 per share, potentially taking its holding to 52.38%.

SG Mart - Q2 Results SG Mart’s revenue declined 8% year-on-year to ₹156 crore in the September quarter, although it rose 19% from the June quarter. Net profit, meanwhile, more than doubled from a year ago to ₹54 crore, marking a 19% sequential rise.

Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA jumping 157% year-on-year to ₹72 crore and growing 23% quarter-on-quarter, according to the company’s investor presentation. EBITDA margin strengthened by 297 basis points from the year-ago period and 12 basis points sequentially to 4.6%.

SG Mart is engaged in B2B metal trading, steel service centres and downstream distribution, catering to EPC contractors, real estate developers, OEMs, dealers and retailers.

SG Mart shares performance SG Mart shares have declined 18.70% over the past week and 8.03% in the last two weeks. However, the stock remains up 4.85% over one month and has gained 35.56% in six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has surged 117.08%, despite the recent correction.

SG Mart share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹949 per share, and hit an intraday low of ₹832.60 per share.

Technical Views Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said SG Mart shares are witnessing heavy selling pressure and have slipped below their 20-day and 50-day moving averages for the first time since March 2026. He attributed the decline partly to the stock’s correlation with APL Apollo, given their common promoter group. He added that selling volumes have surged to their highest levels on record, exceeding even the volumes seen during previous buying activity, indicating strong distribution. He identified ₹750 as a key support level.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said SG Mart has witnessed a sharp sell-off over the past two trading sessions, accompanied by strong volumes. He cautioned that the decline could extend further, potentially taking the stock towards its previous low of ₹730. Any recovery, he added, is likely to face selling pressure.