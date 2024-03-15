Despite volatility, 19 BSE Smallcap stocks surge 20% to 75% in just one month; Waaree leads gains – check full list
Waaree Renewable Technologies leads with a 75% gain due to strong order wins. Tata Investment Corporation follows with a 45% monthly gain, despite dampened investor enthusiasm.
Despite the volatility surrounding mid-and small-cap stocks due to regulatory concerns, select small-cap stocks have demonstrated resilience, delivering stellar returns. Although a few of these stocks have seen minor corrections recently, they have not experienced the same level of downturn as the broader market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started