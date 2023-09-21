comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 21 2023 15:54:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.8 -0.39%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,553.6 -0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.95 -1.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.8 -1.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.4 -1.24%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Deutsche Bank’s trading revenue to decline for third consecutive quarter: Report
Back

Deutsche Bank AG will likely see a third consecutive quarter of declining revenue from trading, according to a report by Bloomberg. The fixed-income unit will see a ‘normalization’ between July and September compared to the strong performance a year ago, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) James von Moltke said at a conference hosted by Bank of America Corp, according to Bloomberg.

The overall investment banking revenue in the period is set to decline as a result, even though income from advising on deals and underwriting debt and equity issuance will likely be higher, said the CFO.

Deutsche Bank’s securities unit was by far the biggest growth driver for Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing for the past several years, but it has recently been replaced in that role by the corporate and private banking unit, which are benefiting from higher interest rates, according to Bloomberg.

Germany’s largest lender is seeking to boost those businesses further, with the CFO saying, that any allocation of new capital to the investment bank will be limited while the retail and commercial banking divisions are set to get more.

Investment banking revenue in the third quarter will likely be in line with current analyst expectations, said the CFO. The Bloomberg-compiled consensus sees about €2.25 billion ($2.4 billion), which would be equivalent to a year-on-year decline of roughly 5 per cent, according to the report.

Von Moltke also said that the lender is on track to meet or exceed its 2025 financial targets, largely because rising interest rates have boosted the divisions outside the investment bank more than Deutsche Bank expected when it presented the goals.

Meanwhile, Germany's top financial regulator has called problems affecting customers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank unit ‘unacceptable’, two weeks after the agency issued an unusual rebuke of the lender.

Deutsche began acquiring Postbank, with its millions of clients and roots in the country's postal system, in 2008 during the global financial crisis, but for years struggled to complete its integration. The bank said in July it had completed a final phase of the integration, but two weeks ago, the regulator BaFin said it had seen "considerable disturbances" at Postbank, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 06:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App