Deutsche Bank’s trading revenue to decline for third consecutive quarter: Report1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:38 PM IST
The investment banking revenue in the third quarter will likely be in line with current analyst expectations, said the CFO.
Deutsche Bank AG will likely see a third consecutive quarter of declining revenue from trading, according to a report by Bloomberg. The fixed-income unit will see a ‘normalization’ between July and September compared to the strong performance a year ago, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) James von Moltke said at a conference hosted by Bank of America Corp, according to Bloomberg.
