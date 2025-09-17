Dev Accelerator share price made flat debut, lists at ₹61 on NSE, same as IPO price

Dev Accelerator IPO Listing: Dev Accelerator share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today, September 17. Dev Accelerator share price was listed on Wednesday at ₹61 apiece on NSE, same as its issue price. On BSE, it listed at ₹61.30, up just half a percent from IPO price.

Despite strong listing, the Dev Accelerator IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹6 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹67 — translating to a premium of 9.84 percent over the upper end of the issue price band.

Dev Accelerator IPO Details Dev Accelerator made a flat entry on the NSE and NSE on September 17, 2025, after completing its IPO successfully. The public issue opened on September 10 and closed on September 12, with share allotment finalized on September 15.

The company raised ₹143.35 crore through a fully fresh issue of 2.35 crore equity shares and no offer for sale component. The IPO had a lot size of 235 shares. This meant a minimum investment of ₹14,335 for retail investors at the upper price band.

Dev Accelerator’s IPO closed with strong demand across investor categories. Retail investors led the response, subscribing 164.72 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 87.97 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also showed solid interest with a 20.30 times subscription. By the third day of bidding, the overall subscription had already reached 63.97 times, according to BSE data. Ahead of the opening, the firm raised ₹63.15 crore from anchor investors on September 9, further signaling robust demand.

The company plans to use the funds raised to finance fit-outs at upcoming centres, provide for their security deposits, repay existing debt, and meet general corporate requirements. These include strategic initiatives, enhanced marketing efforts, brand development, and lease-related obligations.

With the fresh capital, DevX aims to strengthen its presence across key cities such as Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Chennai, GIFT City, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Goa, and Jaipur.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd will act as the registrar.

About Dev Accelerator Founded in 2017, Dev Accelerator (DevX) has established itself as a leading provider of flexible office solutions, including coworking spaces. Over the years, the company has rapidly scaled its operations, expanding to 15 centres across key business hubs such as Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.