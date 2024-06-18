Devina Mehra feels THIS is the reason why you should book profit in micro, smallcap stocks
Devina Mehra of First Global believes several micro and smallcap stocks are at unreasonable valuations and cautions investors against them, especially those with a market cap below ₹5,000 crore.
Devina Mehra, the founder, chairperson, and managing director of First Global, believes several micro and smallcap stocks are at unreasonable valuations and cautions investors against them, especially those with a market cap below ₹5,000 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started