Devyani International IPO: After the closure of subscription last week, bidders are anxiously waiting for the Devyani International IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 11th August 2021. Devyani International IPO got subscribed 116.70 times, which is enough to understand the high expectations of the bidders from this public issue, said market observers. As per the market observers, grey market is also looking bullish on this public issue as Devyani International IPO GMP today is ₹53, which is around 60 per cent up from its price band of ₹86 to ₹90. Devyani International IPO bidders can check their share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar (Link Intime) website.

How to check Devyani International IPO allotment status

Devyani International IPO allotment status can be checked online once the share allotment is finalised. Bidders are advised to check at either BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website as they will give official information in regard to one's application status. The direct BSE link to check one's share allotment status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Those who want to check application status online at the official registrar Link Intime's website, they can login at the direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Devyani International IPO allotment status check at BSE

Bidders can check share allotment status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. After logging in at this direct BSE link, they need to follow some simple steps.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at this direct link of BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter Devyani International IPO name;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Devyani International IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Devyani International IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

As an alternative, bidders can check their application status at Link Intime's website too because Link Intimes is official registrar of the Devyani International IPO. The direct Link Intimelink web link where one can access one's application status is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Here is step by step guide

1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Slect Devyani International IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' button.

Your Devyani International IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.