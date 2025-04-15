Devyani International share price jumps 6%; Kotak expects 22% upside in KFC operator stock— key reasons why

Devyani International share price jumped almost 6 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, April 15, looking set to end higher for the fourth consecutive session. Devyani International shares opened at ₹157.20 against its previous close of ₹155.75 and jumped 6 per cent to ₹164.80 during the session. Around 12:25 PM, the stock traded 5.30 per cent higher at ₹164.

Devyani International is one of India’s largest operators of chain quick-service restaurants (QSRs). The company claims it has an extensive network of over 2,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2024, across India, Thailand, Nepal and Nigeria.

Devyani International is also the largest franchisee for Yum Brands (KFC and Pizza Hut) in India. It also operates Costa Coffee and has its in-house brand, Vaango, which focuses on South Indian vegetarian cuisine.

Devyani International share price trend On a monthly scale, the stock has suffered losses in the last three months. Even at today's high of ₹164.80, the stock is down about 10 per cent year-to-date.

The QSR stock recently touched its 52-week low of ₹130.05 on April 7 this year. It hit a 52-week high of ₹222.75 on September 23 last year.

Kotak upgrades the stock to a buy Kotak Institutional Equities (Kotak Securities) has upgraded the stock to a 'buy' from an 'add', revising the fair value to ₹190 from ₹175. This implies a 22 per cent upside in the stock from its previous session's close of ₹155.75.

Kotak has based his positive views on the stock, anticipating a better financial year than last year.

More to come…

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar