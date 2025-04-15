Mint Market

Devyani International share price jumps 6%; Kotak expects 22% upside in KFC operator stock— key reasons why

Devyani International shares rose nearly 6% in intraday trading on April 15, reaching 164.80 after opening at 157.20. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) stock recently touched its 52-week low of 130.05 on April 7 this year. It hit a 52-week high of 222.75 on September 23 last year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Apr 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Devyani International share price jumped almost 6 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday. (Image: Pixabay)

Devyani International share price jumped almost 6 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, April 15, looking set to end higher for the fourth consecutive session. Devyani International shares opened at 157.20 against its previous close of 155.75 and jumped 6 per cent to 164.80 during the session. Around 12:25 PM, the stock traded 5.30 per cent higher at 164. 

Devyani International is one of India’s largest operators of chain quick-service restaurants (QSRs). The company claims it has an extensive network of over 2,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2024, across India, Thailand, Nepal and Nigeria.

Devyani International is also the largest franchisee for Yum Brands (KFC and Pizza Hut) in India. It also operates Costa Coffee and has its in-house brand, Vaango, which focuses on South Indian vegetarian cuisine.

Devyani International share price trend

On a monthly scale, the stock has suffered losses in the last three months. Even at today's high of 164.80, the stock is down about 10 per cent year-to-date.

The QSR stock recently touched its 52-week low of 130.05 on April 7 this year. It hit a 52-week high of 222.75 on September 23 last year.

Kotak upgrades the stock to a buy

Kotak Institutional Equities (Kotak Securities) has upgraded the stock to a 'buy' from an 'add', revising the fair value to 190 from 175. This implies a 22 per cent upside in the stock from its previous session's close of 155.75.

Kotak has based his positive views on the stock, anticipating a better financial year than last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

First Published:15 Apr 2025, 12:49 PM IST
