Devyani International share price jumps nearly 8% on Thailand market entry
Year-to-date, Devyani International share price has gained just about a per cent. Devyani International share price hit its 52-week high of ₹227.75 on September 11, 2023, and its 52-week low of ₹134.05 on March 27, 2023.
Devyani International share price jumped almost 8 per cent in early trade on the BSE on Tuesday, December 19, a day after the company announced its entry into the quick service restaurants (QSR) and the limited service restaurants (LSR) market in Thailand.
