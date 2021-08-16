Devyani International is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands, operating core brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee besides its own brands such as Vaango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli, and Ckrussh Juice Bar. It is among the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants (QSR) in India, on a non-exclusive basis, and operates 735 stores across India, Nepal and Nigeria as of June 30, 2021. Devyani International is an associate company of RJ Corp, the largest bottling partner of food and beverages (F&B) major PepsiCo, led by Ravi Kant Jaipuria, promoter of RJ Corp and Virag Joshi, President and CEO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}