Devyani International shares may give more than 50% listing gain, say experts

Devyani International IPO listing: Devyani International shares are going to list at the Indian bourses today. As per the market experts, the company has good parentage, growth story and unlock theme that played an important role in its robust subscription of 116.70 times. They said that Devyani International share price listing may take place at around ₹145 to ₹155 — delivering more than 50 per cent listing premium to the successful bidders of the public issue. However, they said that the stock is expected to go further up and those who get the shares during allotment should hold the counter for long-term as it would turn out a good portfolio stock in long-term.

Speaking on the expected Devyani International IPO listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Devyani International as a company has good parentage, growth story and unlock them that attracted bidders to a larger extent leading to robust subscription of the public issue. I am expecting Devyani International share listing at around ₹135 to ₹155 levels." Sinhal went on to add that the stock would be a good portfolio stock for long-term investors and advised such investors to hold the stock even after it manages bumper listing at NSE and BSE.

Speaking on Devyani International IPO listing price prediction; Ashok Holani, Director at Holani Consultants Private Limited said, "Devyani International has strong financials that played a major role during its subscription. Now, that strong financials are going to play in its listing too. I am expecting Devyani IPO to list around ₹140 to ₹145." He said that there can be 5 per cent upside or downside deviation as no one can say the exact listing price.

