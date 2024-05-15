Devyani International stock slides over 4% after Q4 results; should you buy, sell or hold?
KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee operator Devyani International's stock witnessed 3.8 per cent decline on Wednesday, after the company reported a net loss of ₹49 crore for the March quarter of the financial year FY24.
KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee operator Devyani International's share price slipped over 3.8 per cent on Wednesday's trading session. The stock closed at ₹150.85 per share on May 15, versus the previous close of ₹156.90 on Tuesday.
