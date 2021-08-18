Devyani International, Zomato: Should you buy or hold these newly listed shares?

Speaking on Devyani International vs Zomato shares; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Both companies have different business model. Devyani International is a QSR chain operator having franchise of Pizza Hut, KFC, etc. while Zomato is in food delivery business. So, once unlock activities gains acceleration, its Devyani International whose business volume is expected to grow many-folds. After strong listing of Devyani shares, company management has announced that they will be using the money raised through public issue for debt repayment that will make them almost debt-free. Coming to Zomato, it has data base of its customers that will help the company to know behaviour of its customers through trend analysis. Zomato has recently acquired 15 per cent equity of Grofers — an online grocery delivery service provider company. So, in coming times, we may see Zomato entering grocery delivery business as well."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}