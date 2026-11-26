Stock market news: Indian equity markets staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, 25 November, recovering much of Monday’s losses as easing crude oil prices and renewed foreign investor buying lifted sentiment. The rally also put benchmark indices on course for their strongest monthly performance since April 2020.

The BSE Sensex climbed 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28, snapping back from the previous session’s sharp decline. The 30-share index had surged as much as 2,062.22 points, or 2.50%, to touch an intraday high of 84,498.21.

The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to settle at 25,819.25. During the session, the index had rallied 602 points, or 2.37%, to hit an intraday high of 25,951.65.

The gains came despite weakness across Asian markets, with strong buying in heavyweight banking stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices providing support to domestic equities.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Devyani International at ₹124.60, with a target price of ₹135 and a stop-loss of ₹119. The suggested holding period for the trade is 2–3 weeks.

He has also recommended DOMS Industries at ₹2,195, with an upside target of ₹2,375 and a stop-loss of ₹2,105. The trade carries a suggested timeframe of 2–3 weeks.

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities After witnessing a sharp weakness on Monday, the markets turned its tide heavily on the upside on Wednesday and closed the day with sharp gains of 469 points. A small bull candle was formed on the daily chart with upper shadow. We also observe a formation of unfilled opening upside gap (body gap, not a western gap) at the highs.

Technically, this market action indicates an intent of bulls to scale higher after one day of dip. High volatility was seen at crucial overhead resistance of 26,000 levels.

Though, Nifty 50 moved up heavily on Wednesday the overall market breadth was negative. An excellent outperformance was seen in large cap segment that propelled the benchmark higher. However, broader market indices like midcap and small caps have underperformed amidst range movement.

The near-term uptrend of Nifty 50 remains intact with high volatility. Immediate support is placed at 25,400 and a decisive upside above 26,000 could open next leg of broad-based rally in the market.

Stocks to buy Buy Devyani International at ₹124.60, Target 135, Stoploss at ₹119, Timeframe 2-3 weeks

After showing downward correction over the last 6-7 sessions, the restaurant brand stock has witnessed a sharp breakout on Wednesday. We observe a formation of new higher bottom at ₹119 levels on Wednesday. Volume was expanded during upside breakout, and daily RSI shows positive indication.

Buy DOMS Industries at 2195, Target 2375, Stoploss 2105, Timeframe 2-3 weeks

The stock price has been in a sharp uptrend since last week. The overall bullish chart pattern signals significant reversal on the upside as per short term and long-term charts. Recent formation of higher bottom this month indicates strength is building up on the upside. Volume pattern and daily RSI shows positive indication.