Dhampur Sugar, Balrampur Chini among other sugar stocks fall up to 5% after India bans sugar exports

Sugar stocks, including Balrampur Chini Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Uttam Sugar Mills, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Dhampur Sugar Mills among others fell up to 5% on Thursday, 14 May, after the government tightened sugar export norms.

India, the second-largest producer of sugar globally, has prohibited sugar exports until the end of September, according to an official announcement, in an effort by the government to protect local supplies.

The decision comes after the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) revised its production estimates downward. The industry organisation now anticipates that India’s total sugar production will be 32 million tonnes for the season concluding on 30 September, which is lower than its previous estimate of 32.4 million tonnes.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did India ban sugar exports until September 2026? ⌵ India banned sugar exports to cool domestic prices and ensure adequate local availability. The government aims to protect local supplies by prohibiting international shipments until September 30, 2026, or until further orders. 2 What are the exemptions to India's sugar export ban? ⌵ Exemptions include sugar shipments to the European Union and the United States under tariff rate quota agreements, exports under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, and consignments already in the export pipeline before the notification. 3 How has the Indian sugar production estimate changed recently? ⌵ The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) revised its sugar production estimate downward to 32 million tonnes for the season ending September 30, which is lower than the previous estimate of 32.4 million tonnes. 4 What factors are contributing to concerns about future sugar supply? ⌵ Concerns about future sugar supply stem from a possible weak monsoon influenced by El Niño, and escalating global fertilizer prices due to geopolitical strains, which increase financial pressures on farmers. 5 How does the current sugar export ban affect global markets? ⌵ The ban is expected to tighten availability in the global market. It signifies a shift from India's previous stance of permitting exports, impacting global supply dynamics after a period of oversupply earlier in the year.

The action signifies a change from the government's position in April, when it had dismissed the idea of restricting exports. The most recent notice, issued on Wednesday, bans international shipments with a few exceptions, including those already being loaded.

Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that sugar stocks opened negatively due to news flows on sugar export curbs. It is advisable for traders to keep a wait-and-watch approach and avoid aggressive trades in the sector for the near term.

Weather risks add to supply concerns The forecast for the upcoming harvest, starting in October, is still unclear. A possible weak monsoon, influenced by the approaching El Niño, could adversely affect production. Furthermore, escalating global fertiliser prices—driven by geopolitical strains related to the conflict in Iran—are increasing financial pressures on farmers.

Global market dynamics As per a Bloomberg report, global sugar markets were earlier experiencing an oversupply, which caused New York futures to drop to a five-year low at the beginning of this year; however, analysts have now reduced their surplus predictions for the 2026–27 season. Prices have bounced back and are currently trading approximately 15% higher than those lows. Additionally, the ongoing conflict in Iran has increased the demand for biofuels, some of which are produced from sugar.

India’s Role in Global Trade India has been instrumental in influencing global sugar markets lately. After a poor harvest in 2022–23, the nation implemented export limitations via yearly quotas. In the current season, exports were first permitted at 1.5 million tonnes in November, which was later raised by an additional 500,000 tonnes in February, prior to the recent complete restriction, as reported by Bloomberg.