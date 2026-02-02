Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 75% YoY to ₹26.5 crore, revenue improves 14%

Dhampur Sugar Mills released its December quarter performance today, after-market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹26.49 crore. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹15.12 crore, indicating an improvement of 75%.

During the September quarter, the company had posted a net loss of ₹7.82 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review came in at ₹667.44 crore, up from ₹587 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 14%.

By segment, revenue from sugar, the company’s largest segment, rose 23% YoY to ₹377 crore, while revenue from power, ethanol, chemicals, and potable spirits stood at ₹90 crore, ₹110 crore, ₹18.3 crore, and ₹242 crore, respectively.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹56 crore, a 35% YoY jump compared with ₹41.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In terms of margins, EBITDA improved by 140 basis points YoY to 8.4%.

Dhampur Sugar Mills share price trend The company’s shares have been witnessing severe selling pressure over the past year, which has eroded significant value for investors.

Since hitting an all-time high of ₹326 in September 2023, the shares have remained in a downward spiral, closing each subsequent month lower, with the stock in January reaching its lowest level since April 2021.

At the current trading price of ₹115.53, the shares are down 64.5% from the record high. In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed 2025 with a drop of 24%, extending its annual losing streak to the second consecutive year.

In the current year so far, the stock has tanked by another 7%. The sustained crash has significantly impacted retail portfolio investors, who held a 47.6% stake at the end of the December quarter, according to Trendlyne data.

