Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 75% YoY to ₹26.5 crore, revenue improves 14%

Dhampur Sugar Mills reported a consolidated net profit of 26.49 crore for the December quarter, up 75.2% from 15.12 crore last year. Revenue rose 14% to 667.44 crore. However, its shares have declined 64.5% since their peak in September 2023.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated2 Feb 2026, 06:44 PM IST
At the current trading price of ₹115.53, the shares are down 64.5% from the record high(Bloomberg)

Dhampur Sugar Mills released its December quarter performance today, after-market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of 26.49 crore. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of 15.12 crore, indicating an improvement of 75%.

During the September quarter, the company had posted a net loss of 7.82 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review came in at 667.44 crore, up from 587 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 14%.

By segment, revenue from sugar, the company’s largest segment, rose 23% YoY to 377 crore, while revenue from power, ethanol, chemicals, and potable spirits stood at 90 crore, 110 crore, 18.3 crore, and 242 crore, respectively.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of 56 crore, a 35% YoY jump compared with 41.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In terms of margins, EBITDA improved by 140 basis points YoY to 8.4%.

Dhampur Sugar Mills share price trend

The company’s shares have been witnessing severe selling pressure over the past year, which has eroded significant value for investors.

Since hitting an all-time high of 326 in September 2023, the shares have remained in a downward spiral, closing each subsequent month lower, with the stock in January reaching its lowest level since April 2021.

At the current trading price of 115.53, the shares are down 64.5% from the record high. In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed 2025 with a drop of 24%, extending its annual losing streak to the second consecutive year.

In the current year so far, the stock has tanked by another 7%. The sustained crash has significantly impacted retail portfolio investors, who held a 47.6% stake at the end of the December quarter, according to Trendlyne data.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 75% YoY to ₹26.5 crore, revenue improves 14%
