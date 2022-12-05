Dhanlaxmi Bank board okays fundraising of 300 cr via NCDs; stock rises 9%

In Q2FY23, the bank posted strong growth in profitability to ₹15.89 crore compared to ₹3.66 crore in Q2FY22. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹116.44 crore in Q2FY23 up by 28.44% from ₹90.66 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest margin improved to 3.58% in the quarter. As of September 30, 2022, the bank's gross NPA bettered to 6.04% from 8.67% in Q2FY22, while net NPA more than halved to 2.32% from 4.92% in Q2 of FY22.