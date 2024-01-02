Dhanlaxmi Bank shares surge over 6% on Q3 business update
The bank's gross advances showed healthy growth, reaching ₹10,347 crore in Q3FY24, a notable increase of 11.93% compared to Q3FY23 gross advances of ₹9,244 crore. Additionally, the total deposits of the bank grew by 10.60% YoY to ₹14,310 crore in Q3FY24.
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank witnessed a robust surge of over 6% in the early trading session on Tuesday, following the release of the bank's Q3FY24 business update. In a filing to the exchange on Monday, the private sector lender reported an 11.5% improvement in its total business, reaching ₹24,657 crore, for the quarter ending December.
