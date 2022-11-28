Dhanlaxmi Bank to raise ₹200 Cr via Tier 2 bonds2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 10:20 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹378.25 Cr, Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the financial services industry. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. was founded in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1927, and it currently has 532 touchpoints around India. The company has informed stock exchanges that the Bank's Board of Directors has fixed Monday, December 5, 2022, as the date on which they will consider or approve the Bank's application to raise funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the form of Tier 2 Bonds that comply with Basel III and total Rs. 200 crores.