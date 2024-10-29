Dhanteras 2024: Boost your portfolio health with alternative investments

Portfolio diversification through alternative assets requires adherence to an established strategy. This Dhanteras is an ideal time for investors to rebalance portfolios, exploring unconventional assets like private equity and REITs for sustainable growth amidst market volatility.

They say that fortune favours the bold, and this Dhanteras is the perfect time to take a bold step. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhanteras symbolises prosperity and auspicious beginnings, making it an ideal time to rethink wealth strategies. While traditional investments in gold and silver have long been part of Dhanteras celebrations, today's investors are seeking alternative investment opportunities to diversify portfolios and generate sustainable long-term growth.

By harnessing these diverse benefits, alternative investments enable investors to build resilient, well-rounded portfolios that can navigate market fluctuations while uncovering new growth opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strategic value of alternative investments Alternative investments offer attractive opportunities that go beyond conventional equity or fixed-income products. With unique return profiles and diversification benefits, these instruments can safeguard portfolios against market volatility, delivering higher risk-adjusted returns over time. In an era of rising inflation and market uncertainties, having a portion of your wealth in alternatives acts as a stabilising factor. Alternative investments offer attractive opportunities that go beyond conventional equity or fixed-income products. With unique return profiles and diversification benefits, these instruments can safeguard portfolios against market volatility, delivering higher risk-adjusted returns over time. In an era of rising inflation and market uncertainties, having a portion of your wealth in alternatives acts as a stabilising factor.

Additionally, alternative investments bring:

Illiquidity premiums: Lock-in periods for some of these assets can lead to higher returns over time.

Global exposure: Hedge funds and private equity can provide access to international markets and emerging sectors.

Exclusive networks: Investments in alternatives often come with privileged networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders. Time to add some new gems to your portfolio Once you have built a sizeable corpus, it’s the perfect moment to explore alternative assets such as private equity, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Once you have built a sizeable corpus, it’s the perfect moment to explore alternative assets such as private equity, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) , and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs). This Dhanteras, consider rebalancing your portfolio with a focus on:

Private Equity Imagine being an early investor in a fintech startup before it becomes a household name—you're not just witnessing success; you're owning a part of it.

Private equity provides exposure to high-growth private companies ranging from early-stage startups to established businesses seeking strategic capital.

Early stage - Investors gain entry into startups which have the potential to create exponential value over the long term.

Middle stage - Companies at this level seek growth capital to scale operations and expand market reach.

Late stage - Focuses on well-established firms preparing for IPOs or strategic acquisitions. At each stage, the return potential and the inherent risk is unique. Hence, it becomes imperative to work with partners who can optimally assess the risk-return metrics of the potential investment, provide access to carefully vetted deals, and safeguard investor interests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} At each stage, the return potential and the inherent risk is unique. Hence, it becomes imperative to work with partners who can optimally assess the risk-return metrics of the potential investment, provide access to carefully vetted deals, and safeguard investor interests.

REITs REITs allow investors to tap into the real estate market without directly purchasing property, providing consistent income through dividends and capital appreciation. More importantly, it helps investors mitigate some of the challenges associated with real estate investments while optimally harnessing the benefits. REITs allow investors to tap into the real estate market without directly purchasing property, providing consistent income through dividends and capital appreciation. More importantly, it helps investors mitigate some of the challenges associated with real estate investments while optimally harnessing the benefits.

Types of REITs - Equity REITs invest in properties while mortgage REITs focus on property-backed loans.

Market exposure: Gain access to commercial real estate, logistics hubs, and infrastructure—sectors with robust demand. InvITs InvITs enable investors to partake in the India growth story by allowing them to directly invest in infrastructure projects like roadways, highways, power plants and transmission lines, communication projects, etc. InvITs enable investors to partake in the India growth story by allowing them to directly invest in infrastructure projects like roadways, highways, power plants and transmission lines, communication projects, etc.

Revenue-generating InvITs can create a regular stream of income for investors either through dividend income or through interest income.

Risks related to InvITs can range from the possibility of unpredictable cash flows to limited investment choices and low liquidity. In addition to the above, something that we could borrow from global asset allocations is exposure to collectibles and art. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} In addition to the above, something that we could borrow from global asset allocations is exposure to collectibles and art.

Investments in artwork, rare collectibles, and luxury goods serve as an excellent hedge against inflation.

With the growing global art market, acquiring blue-chip artworks or collectibles offers both aesthetic value and capital appreciation.

Art investment funds and specialised dealers make it easier for UHNIs to explore this market, turning passion into profit.

Wealth preservation: Importance of asset allocation While considering portfolio diversification through alternative assets it is important to adhere to the established portfolio asset allocation strategy. Long-term financial security hinges on a well-balanced approach that combines wealth preservation with the growth of assets. A thoughtful asset allocation strategy creates a solid foundation—a "safety pot"—to protect against market volatility while allowing for the pursuit of higher returns through growth-focused investments. While considering portfolio diversification through alternative assets it is important to adhere to the established portfolio asset allocation strategy. Long-term financial security hinges on a well-balanced approach that combines wealthpreservation with the growthassets. A thoughtful asset allocation strategy creates a solid foundation—a "safety pot"—to protect against market volatility while allowing for the pursuit of higher returns through growth-focused investments.

Wealth preservation: Emphasise stable assets like bonds, deposits, capital protection funds, and real estate to safeguard capital and provide stability during uncertain times.

Emphasise stable assets like bonds, deposits, capital protection funds, and real estate to safeguard capital and provide stability during uncertain times. Growth assets: Include listed and unlisted equities to capture the potential for capital appreciation, ensuring that the portfolio can grow even in dynamic market conditions. By striking the right balance between these two categories, investors can protect their wealth while still positioning themselves for future growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} By striking the right balance between these two categories, investors can protect their wealth while still positioning themselves for future growth.

For successful entrepreneurs, business owners, and family offices, Dhanteras now stands as the perfect occasion to rebalance portfolios and explore unconventional asset classes. Celebrate this festive season with thoughtful investments that secure your financial future.

(The author is Executive Director, 360 ONE Wealth)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}