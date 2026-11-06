Dhanteras 2026 gold, silver rates today: How much do precious metals cost today? Check MCX price, outlook

Dhanteras 2026 gold, silver rates today: Gold and silver prices reversed their trajectory on the occasion of Dhanteras, falling on Friday after gaining for over the past few days. On the Multi Commodity exchange (MCX), gold futures (with December expiry) and silver futures (with Dec expiry) were down nearly 1.24% during Friday’s trading session.

The recent decline has come after the precious metals surged amid hopes of improvement in geopolitical situations and reduction in crude oil prices.

MCX gold rates today MCX Gold Futures (with December expiry) were trading 1.18% lower at ₹1,42,401 per 10 grams at 2:13 pm on Friday, November 6. The futures contract saw sharp uptick in January this year.

MCX silver rates today Silver futures contracts (with Dec expiry) on MCX were trading 1.24% lower at ₹1,84,815 per kilogram at 2:16 pm on Friday. The precious metal reached its all time high levels in January this year, followed by steep corrections in February.

Should you invest in gold this Dhanteras? Gold’s October low remained well within the modelled range and the market has successfully re-anchored itself directory to the yellow metal’s fair value, according to Monarch Networth capital report. “For long-term investors, this Dhanteras represents a classic entry point,” the report added.

International gold rate International gold prices slipped below $ 4,050 per ounce on Friday, after seeing sharp rally over the last week. Despite Friday’s decline, gold is on track to gain more than 4% for the week followed by the victory of the Democrats in the US midterm elections.