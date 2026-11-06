Dhanteras 2026 shopping: Gold, silver to stocks — experts unveil investment strategy for wealth creation in Samvat 2083

Dhanteras 2026 | Samvat 2083 shopping: As the holy festival of Dhanteras is being celebrated across the nation, investors would be busy finding out investment options that can maximise the returns on their money. According to experts, people prefer buying gold and silver on Dhanteras, but nowadays, electronic forms of gold are also available in the markets, which suit marginal investors who can't afford to invest a whopping amount upfront. They also advised investors to look at equities, as the market is expected to bounce back strongly after the humiliating defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections.

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Gold, silver price target 2027 in India Advising investors to pump money into gold and silver during the Dhanteras 2026 shopping, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that the gold rate today in India is around ₹1,42,000 and the precious yellow metal price is around $4,050 per ounce. Likewise, the silver rate today in India is around ₹1,84,500 per kg, and the precious white metal price in the international market is around $51.50 per ounce.

On how much one can expect to gain by investing in gold and silver this Dhanteras, Anuj Gupta said, “The COMEX gold rate is expected to touch $5,000 per ounce by Diwali 2027, which means an Indian buying gold today can expect the gold prices to touch ₹1,70,000 per 10 gm by the end of Samvat 2083. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate is expected to touch $80 per ounce by the end of Samvat 2083, which means an Indian buying silver in India can expect the precious white metal to touch ₹3 lakh by next Diwali.”

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If we go by Anuj Gupta's words, then in the next one year, a silver investor may expect to earn around 60%, whereas a gold investor is expected to earn nearly 20% by the end of Samvat 2083.

Dhanteras 2026: Is buying gold, silver ETFs advisable? Whether one should invest in gold and silver ETFs instead of an upfront investment in gold and silver, Pankaj Mathpal, CEO & MD at Optima Money Managers, said, “It depends upon the amount available with an investor. If an investor has enough amount for investing and its risk appetite is high, I would suggest an upfront investment in gold and silver due to the recent crash in the precious metal prices. However, in the case of a marginal investor with low risk appetite, investing in gold and silver ETFs is advisable, because it would give an average return for the entire year.”

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Samvat 2083: Strategy for stock investors on Dhanteras 2026 Advising investors to look beyond gold and silver on this Dhanteras, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “After the humiliating defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections, the policy paralysis in the US economy is expected to put pressure on the US dollar. So, we can expect the US bond market to crash at any time in 2026. Apart from this, the AI meltdown is also expected in 2026. So, these two triggers are expected to fuel Indian stocks, which have delivered a tepid return in the last two years.”

The PACE 360 expert said that the Nifty 50 index is expected to reach 26,000 by the end of 2026 in the normal case, while in the bull case, the index could reach a new peak.

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“Banking, auto, and infra stocks are expected to outperform other segments in the next one year. So, my suggestion to investors is to add flagship stocks of these segments on Dhanteras shopping list,” said Amit Goel.

Dhanteras 2026 shopping: Stock option for small investors For those who have low risk appetite, Amit Goel of PACE 360 said, “Those who have a low risk appetite are advised to put money in the Nifty 100 ETF and Nifty 500 ETF. This would also give up to 20% returns on one's money by the end of Samvat 2083.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).