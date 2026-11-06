Dhanteras special: Gold beats stocks or Nifty takes the lead? Gold vs Nifty 50 returns in Samvat 2082 compared

Dhanteras special: The Indian stock market saw wild swings in Samvat 2082, with geopolitical uncertainty, crude oil volatility and inflation concerns weighed on investors' confidence. Gold prices also saw a roller coaster ride as the precious metal surged to its all-time high levels in January, followed by corrections.

Nifty 50 closed at 25,030 points on Friday, November 6, registering more than 8% weekly gain. As we enter the next Samvat, here’s a comparison of Nifty 50 and gold’s performance in last one year.

Nifty 50 performance in Samvat 2082 The Nifty 50 saw sharp swings in Samvat 2082, as it tested 22300 support for two times in the past 6 months. Before the beginning of November 2026, Nifty 50 was on track to end the Samvat with an 8% loss. However, the last five trading sessions saw a massive rally in Nifty 50 as the benchmark index was up more than 8%.

Despite the rally, Nifty 50 is set to close Samvat 2082 with nearly 3.24% loss.

The last Samvat started on high expectations on the back of fiscal and monetary support by policy makers. However, the US-Israel war on Iran triggered a sharp uptick in crude oil prices. Subsequent global energy supply concerns and US tariff fears dragged Nifty 50 performance.

Nifty 50 performance on Dhanteras The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,718.01 points, or 2.17%, to settle at the day's high of 81,028.02. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 493.75 points, or 2.01 %, to end at the day's high of 25,030.35, on Friday, November 6, Dhanteras, which is also the last day of Samvat 2082.

In the past seven consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 7,781.99 points, or 10.62 %, and the Nifty rallied 2,331.5 points, or 10.27 %.