Dhanuka Agritech announces ₹70 crore share buyback, declares final dividend of ₹2 per share; check record dates

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Tuesday announced a ₹70 crore share buyback programme alongside its March quarter and full-year FY26 results. The company also recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY26.
The agrochemical company said its board approved the buyback of up to 5 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at a price of ₹1,400 per share through the tender offer route. The proposed buyback represents 1.11% of the company’s total paid-up equity capital. The record date for the buyback has been fixed as May 29, 2026.
Dhanuka Agritech added that promoters and promoter group entities also intend to participate in the proposed buyback offer. The buyback price has been fixed at ₹1,400 per share, implying a premium of around 30% over Monday’s closing price. The company has fixed May 29 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback offer.
“The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the proposal to buy back up to 5,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of ₹1,400 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹70 crore through the tender offer route,” the company said in its filing.
Meanwhile, the Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of 100 percent, that is ₹2 per equity share having face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing AGM. Record date for final dividend has been set for Monday, July 27, 2026.
For the March quarter, Dhanuka Agritech reported nearly 30% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹98 crore, compared with ₹76 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 9% on-year to ₹483 crore.
The company’s EBITDA increased 14% year-on-year, while EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points to 25.7% from 24.7% in the year-ago quarter.
For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹287.23 crore compared with ₹296.96 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,019.78 crore versus ₹2,035.15 crore in the previous financial year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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