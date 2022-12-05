Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO share allotment likely today. Here's how to check application status1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 08:04 AM IST
- Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO received bids for 28,43,51,820 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.49 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The issue received bids for 28,43,51,820 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer. The initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to ₹216 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,83,000 equity shares. Its price range was ₹216-237 a share.