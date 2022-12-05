The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO is expected to take place on Monday, December 5, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Wednesday, December 7. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.