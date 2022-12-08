Dharmaj Crop Guard shares surge after positive market debut

Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd made a market debut on Thursday with the stock listing at ₹266 apiece on the NSE, a premium of more than 12% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹per 237 share. On the BSE, Dharmaj Crop Guard shares started trading at ₹270 apiece, and later surged to ₹275 in early deals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}