Diwali 2023- ICICI Bank, Maruti, UltraTech, Polycab amongst top 10 picks by SBI Securities
Diwali Picks- ICICI BANK Ltd, MAruti Suzuki India Ltd, UltraTech cement, Polycab India, Kalyan Jewellers, Praj Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, Mrs Bector Food specialties, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd are amongst to Diwali 2023 picks by SBI Securities
