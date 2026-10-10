Diamond Power, Finolex, Polycab: How cables and wire stocks will perform in Q2 results 2026 | Expectations, preview

Diamond Power, Finolex, RR Kabel, Polycab shares: Wires and Cables sector companies are likely to post a strong quarter on value-led growth. Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited and Finolex Cables are likely to outperform peers, according to InCred Equities report. Other than these two, Polycab India, KEI, RR Kabel may also see double digit growth in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Advertisement

Additionally, the brokerage hasn’t seen any material impact on the industry players since the launch of Ultravolt, UltraTech Cement’s cable business.

Cables and Wires (C&W) Q2 result preview As higher copper and aluminium prices get passed through and volumes stay in low to mid-single digit, the segment is likely to witness another robust quarter, as per InCred Equities report. The segment is expected to see value-led growth.

Polycab India Q2 result preview Polycab India is expected to see growth across its cables and wires, FMEG & EPC segments with revenue likely to surge nearly 39% on an annual basis. The company’s EBITDA may jump 20% on an annual basis, however, margin may fall 215 basis points annually to 13.6% due to the high inventory gain base during the quarter. The stock closed 1.21% higher at ₹8250 per share on Friday, October 9.

Advertisement

“Strong volume and value-led growth is expected to sustain for the cable and wire segment for Polycab India, with FMEG and EPC segments expected to report double-digit growth as well. We reckon EBITDA margin at ~13.6%, with a PAT growth of 22%, for the quarter,” stated the brokerage in its report.

KEI Industries Q2 result preview The company’s revenue growth may jump 27% on an annual basis, whereas EBITDA is likely to grow by 48% on an annual basis on better product mix. “Margin in 2QFY27F is expected to be ~11.5% (vs ~9.9% yoy) due to a favourable product mix. PAT is expected to grow by ~40% yoy for the quarter.” KEI Industries share price closed 1.01% lower at ₹4583.00 per share on Friday.

Advertisement

RR Kabel result preview RR Kabel may post 39% annual jump in its revenue growth and EBITDA may improve by 48% on an annual basis. However its profit after tax (PAT) may decline around 16% on a quarterly basis, as per InCred report. “RR Kabel is expected to continue its growth momentum in 2QFY27F supported by C&W segment, with FMEG growing by ~21% yoy,” stated the brokerage. The stock closed 0.46% higher at ₹2705.30 per share.

Finolex Cables Q2 result preview Finolex Cables is likely to post 38% annual growth led by electrical cable segment and the high growth communications segment. “EBITDA margin is expected to be ~10.9%, driven by a better product mix and operating leverage. PAT is expected to grow by ~10% yoy for the quarter.” Finolex Cables stock closed 0.83% lower at ₹1390.25 per share.

Advertisement

Diamond Power Infrastructure Q2 result preview The brokerage expects, the company to maintain its strong momentum in Q2, especially in MT/HT segment led by strong demand and robust order-book execution.

“Margins for the company are expected to be ~11.2% for the quarter with sustained robust profitability growth.” The stock closed 1.71% higher at ₹378.15 per share on BSE on Friday.