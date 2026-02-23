Did foreign investors and prop traders sniff the US tariff verdict?
As if on anticipation of the US Supreme Court ruling on legality of the Trump tariffs , foreign institutional investors flipped bearish option bets to bullish ones, while proprietary traders also upped the ante ahead of the weekend
Hours before the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's tariffs on Friday, a section of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in India flipped their bearish bets to bullish ones, even as proprietary traders sharply raised their bullish bets. The two moves, combined, may signal anticipation of a ruling which has the potential to trigger a stock market rally on Monday.