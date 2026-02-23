Did foreign investors and prop traders sniff the US tariff verdict?

After hitting a record high of 26373.2 on 5 January, the benchmark Nifty has gyrated between a low of 24571.75 and a high of 26341.2. It has, however, struggled to sustain above the 26,000 mark, having closed up half a percent at 25571.21 on Friday. The reason is that FIIs have remained sellers of ₹24,562 crore so far in 2026, after selling shares worth ₹2.4 trillion last year, according to depository data. While domestic investors led by mutual funds absorbed their sales by net-purchasing ₹83,332 crore so far this year and ₹7.9 trillion last year, as per BSE data, the tepid FII sentiment has acted as a spoiler to a secular bull market.