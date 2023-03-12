Did rating agencies' outlook trim take a jab at Adani stocks? Group's m-cap crosses ₹9 lakh cr4 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 02:28 PM IST
- Rating agencies such as ICRA, CARE, and Ind-Ra have reduced their outlook on some Adani firms to Negative.
- In the week that ended March 10, except for Adani Ent and cement stocks, all other Adani stocks posted an upside.
Many major rating agencies have lowered their outlook in some Adani Group-backed companies to 'Negative' from 'Stable' in recent times. The reason behind lowering the outlook is due to risks in the financial flexibility of the Group after the Hindenburg report which led to a relentless selloff in these stocks in February. However, the rating actions could not tame the bulls in the majority of Adani stocks. In the week that ended March 10th, except for Adani Enterprises and the cement business, the rest of the Adani-led stocks surged in the week.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×