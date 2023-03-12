Many major rating agencies have lowered their outlook in some Adani Group-backed companies to 'Negative' from 'Stable' in recent times. The reason behind lowering the outlook is due to risks in the financial flexibility of the Group after the Hindenburg report which led to a relentless selloff in these stocks in February. However, the rating actions could not tame the bulls in the majority of Adani stocks. In the week that ended March 10th, except for Adani Enterprises and the cement business, the rest of the Adani-led stocks surged in the week.

