Did Sona BLW bag an order from Chinese EV maker BYD? What company said amid 8.5% spike in shares

Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price witnessed an 8.5 percent rally in intra-day trading on Thursday, July 17, after reports surfaced claiming the company was in advanced talks to supply electric vehicle (EV) components to Chinese automaker BYD. Both the BSE and NSE sought clarification from the company following the surge in investor interest.

Company Clarifies: No Material Information Yet In a clarification to the exchanges, Sona BLW Precision Forgings said it is in regular discussions with several domestic and global clients as part of its ongoing business strategy. The company emphasized that there is no material information that warrants disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

"This is in reference to news articles appeared across various mainstream media on July 17, 2025, in relation to 'the company is in advanced talks to supply electric vehicle components to Chinese EV manufacturer BYD'. In this regard, the company wishes to clarify that it is in discussions with several potential customers in India and globally in the ordinary course, for growth of its business," it said.

Q4 Performance and EV Segment Growth In the quarter ended March 2025, Sona BLW reported a net profit of ₹164 crore, up 11 percent from ₹148 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 2 percent year-on-year to ₹865 crore from ₹884 crore.

During Q4, the company secured a major order from a North American EV manufacturer for rotor-embedded differential sub-assemblies and epicyclic geartrains, contributing ₹1,520 crore to its order book. Notably, 35 percent of Sona BLW’s revenue during the quarter came from the EV business, with Tesla continuing as one of its key clients.

Stock Performance: Volatile but Recovering The stock touched a high of ₹494 on July 17, marking an 8.5 percent gain in intra-day trade. However, it remains nearly 36 percent below its 52-week high of ₹767.80, hit in September 2024. The stock had slumped to a 52-week low of ₹379.80 in April 2025.

Despite being down over 36 percent in the past year, the stock has shown signs of recovery. It rose 1.65 percent in July so far, after declining 11.5 percent in June. The previous two months—May and April—saw gains of 13 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.