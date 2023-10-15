Did you receive login OTPs by Kite app? Zerodha calls it, 'maintenance activity'

Zerodha apologizes for OTP issue, users ask for platform upgrade

Online brokerage firm Zerodha has clarified why Kite users received the OTPs while logging into its Kite application. Users of the Kite app were asked to share OTPs before logging into the app. For instance, a kite app user shared a screenshot and wrote on the X platform, "Somebody made an account on my number and now somebody is trying to gain access to my ZERODHA ACCOUNT . Please help". Other users also shared the mysterious pop-up message displayed on the browser/app on the Kite platform.

Following this, Zerodha clarified saying that, "Some of our users erroneously received email login OTPs, due to maintenance activity".

The brokerage firm asked to ignore the mail and apologised to its millions of users.

"Please ignore this email. We're sorry for the inconvenience caused," Zerodha added.

However, some people responded to Zerodha's clarification, asking the brokerage firm to invest more in technology.