Did you receive login OTPs by Kite app? Zerodha calls it, 'maintenance activity'
Online brokerage firm Zerodha has clarified why Kite users received the OTPs while logging into its Kite application.
Other users also shared the mysterious pop-up message displayed on the browser/app on the Kite platform.
Following this, Zerodha clarified saying that, "Some of our users erroneously received email login OTPs, due to maintenance activity".
The brokerage firm asked to ignore the mail and apologised to its millions of users.
"Please ignore this email. We're sorry for the inconvenience caused," Zerodha added.
However, some people responded to Zerodha's clarification, asking the brokerage firm to invest more in technology.
"Don't say sorry... Rather upgrade your platform. Many brokers offer advanced charts and a smooth login process with QR-scan... But you are still stuck in OTP-based. That's why Zerodha is falling behind and lost his no1 broker rank," another user added.