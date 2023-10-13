Didi Global plans to list on Hong Kong stock exchange in 2024 after disappointing NY IPO: Bloomberg
Didi plans to list on Hong Kong stock exchange after disappointing IPO in New York. The company strengthens ties with Chinese regulators to rebound from IPO setback.
Didi global news: Didi Global Inc, the largest ride-hailing business in China, plans to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the upcoming year. The company hopes to rebound after a disappointing IPO experience in New York in 2021, according to people familiar with the situation, reported Bloomberg.
