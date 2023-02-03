Digital company declares buyback of shares at 30% premium. 5 key details here
- Buyback of shares have been announced at ₹3,050 while current share price of the stock is around ₹2,350 apiece
Buyback of shares 2023: The board of directors of Teamlease Services Ltd — a diversified digital commercial company has approved buyback of shares subject to approval of the shareholders. The company informed Indian bourses in this regard and said that Teamlease share buyback price has been fixed at ₹3,050 per equity share. The buyback would take place via tender route. Teamlease share price today is around ₹2,350 apiece, which means the company has offered buyback of shares at a whopping 30 per cent discount.
