Digital gift cards brand Gyftr shares zoom 14.5% after announcement of Q2 Results 2026 date; do you own?

Stock market today: Amid a strong rally on Dalal Street, shares of the digital gifting cards and vouchers brand Gyftr witnessed strong buying during the Thursday session. Gyftr share price today opened higher at ₹188.80 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹216, which is a new high of the stock. However, the stock retraced from the record high and finished at ₹209 per share, recording an intraday high of over 14.50% on Thursday.

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Gyftr share price has delivered over 30% returns to its shareholders.

Gyftr Q2 Results 2026 Date The financial stock witnessed strong buying interest after the announcement of the board meeting date to declare the Q2 results 2026. In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company had informed the Indian exchanges about the board meeting date to declare Q2 Results 2026, saying, "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 13, 2026, inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026."

Gyftr shares | What's driving the rally? Highlighting the reasons for the continuous rise in Gyftr shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The stock has been on an uptrend ahead of the festival season as it is in the business of digital cards and vouchers. As people gift its stuff during the festival to their near and dear ones, the market is discounting this extra business coming to the balance sheet of the company in the current quarter.”

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The SEBI-registered expert said that market players are closely monitoring the margin impact of its newest B2B client expansions. This includes Gyftr’s strategic service agreement with Action Tesa closed on September 23, 2026, and its customer engagement microsite contract with Punjab National Bank signed in mid-August.

Gyftr share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Gyftr shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Gyftr shares have strong support placed at ₹188, whereas it is facing resistance at ₹224. On breaking above this resistance, the stock may try to come close to ₹258. Existing investors are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a closing stop-loss at ₹188 for the target price of ₹258.”

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Ojha said that fresh buying is advised only above ₹224 for the upside target of ₹258.

Gyftr connects with major digital platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Swiggy, Zomato, and Flipkart through B2B API integrations, bulk voucher procurement, and institutional/banking partnerships (such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and American Express) rather than direct consumer-facing tie-ups alone.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).