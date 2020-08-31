DII August sell-off highest in 17 months, FII inflows near decadal high

India's equity mutual fund schemes saw a net outflow in July, a first in over four years, as investors redeemed holdings. According to data from Association of Mutual Funds in India, July saw a net outflow of ₹2,480.35 crore, the first sell-off since March 2016. Net redemptions in equity mutual fund schemes rose to a four-month high of ₹16,622.01 crore in July, up 22.9% from ₹13,520.03 crore in the previous month and from ₹12,173.81 crore in the year-ago period. SIP inflow fell to ₹7,830.66 crore in July from ₹7,927.11 crore in June.