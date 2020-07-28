A massive liquidity surge in mutual funds and insurance companies has pushed the combined shareholding of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) in India’s largest listed companies to a 25-quarter high.

Market data showed that at the end of June, domestic institutions held a 14.22% stake in 93 companies on the BSE 100 index. The share of DIIs in these same companies was at 13.52% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The BSE 100 makes up 70.40% of India’s market capitalization. Traditionally, BSE 100 companies have accounted for close to 70% of fund allocations by DIIs.

In the three months to June, DIIs collectively pumped in ₹12,992.62 crore in Indian shares despite volatility in stock markets due to the strict nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Measures imposed in March-end brought business activity to a sudden halt, but as India unlocked gradually, there was a fast normalization of activity and most market participants expected the economy to revive quickly on pent-up demand.

Analysts said fund managers mostly bet on the belief that Indian fundamentals are well-placed, making India a long-term growth story, which led to a massive shift of funds from real estate and bank deposits to equities.

On 12 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package worth ₹20 trillion, corresponding to roughly 10% of India’s FY21 gross domestic product (GDP).

“The government’s response to the economic crisis instilled confidence in institutional investors to remain bullish on Indian markets. Also after the steep market corrections in March, many companies were available for cheap, which led to further buying by DIIs," said an analyst asking not to be named.

However, equity mutual funds schemes inflow crashed 95.75% from ₹5,666.34 crore in May to ₹240.55 crore in June, the lowest since March 2016, Association of Mutual Funds in India data showed.





