Domestic institutional investors’ (DIIs) ownership in BSE 500 companies fell to its lowest level in the seven quarters to 31 March, an analysis of the shareholding pattern of 318 firms showed. This comes after many months of redemption pressures faced by mutual funds, and DIIs turning net sellers of equities.

DIIs’ stake in 318 of the BSE 500 firms, which have announced their shareholding pattern, showed that the aggregate holdings in the firms stood at 13.64%, the lowest since the quarter ended June 2019.

DIIs are feeling the heat of redemptions over the past year with the latest shareholding data showing that their stakes have reduced in frontline companies.

Companies that have seen a fall in DII ownership in the March quarter include Tata Motors - DVR, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd.

To be sure, DII ownership has increased in some other companies such as MOIL Ltd, South Indian Bank, EPL Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd and Bajaj Auto.

Only those firms for which comparable data was available for 25 quarters have been considered. Of the 318 BSE 500 firms, DIIs raised stakes in 150, while trimming their stakes in 164. The aggregate holdings were at the same levels as the preceding quarter for the remaining four companies.

“SIP flows moderated to a monthly average of ₹7,900 crore last year as compared to the monthly run rate of ₹8,300 crore in FY20. DIIs have trimmed several known companies like Tata Motors, Raymond, Tata Chemicals, Vedanta, etc., during the quarter. DIIs have also trimmed stakes in banks while allocating resources to a few pharma companies," said S. Ranganathan, head, research, LKP Securities.

DIIs, primarily mutual funds and insurance companies, sold a net of ₹23,124.22 crore in Indian shares during the quarter. In the December quarter, they sold ₹1.03 trillion worth of Indian equities. After eight months of consecutive outflows, equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of ₹9,115 crore in March amid a correction in the stock market.

Net inflow in equity and equity-linked open-ended schemes was at ₹9,115 crore in March, compared with an outflow of ₹4,534 crore in February, Association of Mutual Funds in India data showed.

Foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs) stake in the firms stood at 20.91% in the March quarter, compared to 21.11% in the previous one, but higher than the 19.40% in the year ago. In the March quarter, FIIs invested $7.33 billion in Indian shares.

“The q-o-q changes in DII holdings in BSE 500 companies has been small. The fall has been due to aggressive profit-taking by insurance companies and portfolio reshuffling by MFs at a time when a lot of small- and mid-cap counters have risen and showed a good amount of depth," said Deepak Jasani, head, retail research, HDFC Securities. “At such times, large institutions try to get out of stocks (probably even at a lower loss) where the business fundamentals have deteriorated but the market conditions are buoyant and, hence, the stock price remains high. Retail and trader interest in such stocks has been high and, hence, even the retail holding in BSE 500 firms may have risen in the quarter."

In the March quarter, the BSE 500 index rose 7.11%, outpacing the benchmark Sensex and Nifty.

