DII holdings in BSE 500 firms fall to a 7-qtr low

“The q-o-q changes in DII holdings in BSE 500 companies has been small. The fall has been due to aggressive profit-taking by insurance companies and portfolio reshuffling by MFs at a time when a lot of small- and mid-cap counters have risen and showed a good amount of depth," said Deepak Jasani, head, retail research, HDFC Securities. “At such times, large institutions try to get out of stocks (probably even at a lower loss) where the business fundamentals have deteriorated but the market conditions are buoyant and, hence, the stock price remains high. Retail and trader interest in such stocks has been high and, hence, even the retail holding in BSE 500 firms may have risen in the quarter."