Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive month in May, even as foreign investors have been net sellers.

DIIs bought stock worth ₹1,887.45 crore in May. In March and April they were net buyers of equities worth ₹5,204.42 crore and ₹11,088.62 crore, respectively. However, year-to-date, DIIs have been net sellers of equities worth ₹10,148.15 crore.

“Mutual funds have become buyers in equities from March 2021 as new net inflows started to come into them and fund managers decided to cut the cash held by them looking at the momentum in the markets. Insurance companies also are seeing some turnaround in flows and deploying the funds in the equity markets. Treasuries of banks have become very active because of the short term trading opportunities in the markets," said Deepak Jasani, head, retail research, HDFC Securities.

On the other hand, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have shied away from Indian stocks. They were net sellers of stocks worth $1.5 billion in April and $21.14 million in May, respectively. However, from the beginning of the calendar year, foreign investors have been net buyers of equities worth $5.82 billion.

“Starting early April till 15 May this year, FIIs have been consistent sellers. FII selling has been compensated by DII buying. India has been the best emerging market this year despite the widespread restrictions on economic activity," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“The market resilience has been attracting an increasing number of retail investors. Mutual fund inflows too have been strong facilitating increasing DII inflows into the market. An increasing amount of money is being invested in segments such as IT, pharma, and metals, which benefit from global linkages," he said.

The Nifty hit a record high on Friday, touching 15,469.65, breaching the previous high at 15,431.75 on 16 February, gaining 0.64% to close at 15,435.65. Sensex advanced 307.66 points or 0.60% to close at 51,422.88.

