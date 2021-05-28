DII inflows remain robust in May

“Mutual funds have become buyers in equities from March 2021 as new net inflows started to come into them and fund managers decided to cut the cash held by them looking at the momentum in the markets. Insurance companies also are seeing some turnaround in flows and deploying the funds in the equity markets. Treasuries of banks have become very active because of the short term trading opportunities in the markets," said Deepak Jasani, head, retail research, HDFC Securities.