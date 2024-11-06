Markets
As foreign funds flee amid uncertainty, domestic investors seize the Nifty dip
Summary
- India’s equity market has become the realm of domestic institutional investors, say market experts, even as foreign institutional investors cash out amid geopolitical tensions and other global uncertainties.
After a year of stellar returns, the Nifty 50’s \momentum appears to be losing steam, with gains tapering off over the past week. Even so, investors seem to be buying the dip, particularly domestic institutional investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more