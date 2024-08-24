Increasing financialization of savings funnels more flows to equities, said Jay Kothari, global head, international business, DSP Asset Managers. He pointed out that India’s GDP is approximately $4 trillion currently, and remains one of the world's fastest-growing large economies. “So, with around 30% savings rate, India saves around $4 trillion X 30% = $1.2 trillion of savings. Of this, even if 10% gets allocated to equities, (which is not unreasonable), you still could have $120 billion of savings going into equity markets which is meaningful," Kothari added.