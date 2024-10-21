Markets
Mutual funds and Indian institutions can’t get enough of these five stocks
Suhel Khan 9 min read 21 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- These DII favorites have delivered extraordinary returns while transforming their businesses. Mint explores why India's smartest institutional money is betting big on these companies.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds, have time and again proven that they have an enviable track record in finding companies with strong fundamentals and sustainable growth potential. All that while maintaining significant ownership positions through market cycles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less