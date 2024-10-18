Markets
DIIs have placed big bets on these three stocks. Should you, too?
Suhel Khan 7 min read 18 Oct 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Summary
- One can gain many insights about potential opportunities and market movements from DIIs' investment flow.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are major players in India's stock market. These entities, such as mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, and banks, manage funds on behalf of individual investors and institutions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less