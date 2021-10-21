MUMBAI : Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold a net of $1.26 billion of equities in the past eight sessions after being net buyers of the asset class for the previous seven months.

Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that from 8 October till 20 Oct, DIIs sold ₹9,427.82 crore or $1.26 billion in Indian shares, after buying a net of more than ₹56,626.66 crore between March and September 2021. So far in October they have sold Indian shares worth nearly ₹6,414.66 crore. This is despite India’s benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices hitting record highs everyday between 1 and 18 October. In this period, the Sensex advanced 5.5% or 3,235 points while the Nifty climbed 5.4% or 945 points.

Domestic investors are worried as valuations for many stocks have touched unrealistic levels due to a sharp rally in the stock markets, analysts said. “DIIs seem to be worried over the expensive valuation amid rising inflationary pressure in the economy, which has started impacting the margin of the companies. Continued selling by DIIs can also be attributed to profit booking after the strong rally that has stretched market valuations. DIIs now prefer to hold cash to re-enter if the stocks are available at a reasonable valuation post correction," said Satish Kumar, research analyst, Choice Broking.

A recent UBS report downgraded Indian equities citing a valuation gap with Asean markets. The relative valuation of India to Asean, the two areas with similar growth dynamics and occasional perceived macro vulnerabilities, looks “too wide to justify", the UBS report said, calling India “extremely expensive".

“It is no hidden fact that the markets and some of the stocks/sectors are trading at never before sky-high valuations. Today marks the second day of the market falling and we are definitely seeing some fear on the street. Is it DII selling or overvaluation fears? It is too soon to say or conclude anything. We are always bullish on India," said Aditya Kondawar, chief operating officer, JST Investments.

Global cues such as bond yields, crude oil, energy, and other commodity prices are rising continuously and inflation is still a cause of worry, while macro numbers are not encouraging, analysts said. Oil prices are up 30% from the August lows and multi-year highs. As India is a net oil importer with inelastic demand and imports 84% of its oil requirements, any sustained rise in global oil prices is a negative shock to the economy via channels of a wider deficit, higher inflation, and weaker currency, analysts said.

“Stagflation talk is back after two of the world’s largest economies, the US and China, posted weaker than expected industrial production figures for September, on Monday," said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

