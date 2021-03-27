DII's turns buyer so far this March, for the first time in six months

The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and Religare Broking expects volatility to remain high. Since it also marks the beginning of a new month, macroeconomic data, i.e. core sector and auto sales numbers, will remain in focus. Besides, updates related to the covid-19 situation in India and cues from global markets will also be closely tracked by the participants, Religare added.

